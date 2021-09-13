State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 2,310 Shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lessened its stake in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 186,193 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 2,310 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned about 0.13% of Illumina worth $88,108,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in shares of Illumina by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 21,433,335 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $8,231,687,000 after purchasing an additional 1,598,573 shares during the last quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. grew its holdings in Illumina by 109.3% during the first quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. now owns 1,004,945 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $385,959,000 after purchasing an additional 524,907 shares during the period. Veritas Asset Management LLP grew its holdings in Illumina by 77.9% during the first quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 544,135 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $208,980,000 after purchasing an additional 238,281 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Illumina by 53.8% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 433,801 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $166,606,000 after buying an additional 151,703 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Illumina in the first quarter valued at approximately $52,431,000. 88.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ILMN stock opened at $458.21 on Monday. Illumina, Inc. has a twelve month low of $260.42 and a twelve month high of $555.77. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $483.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $438.53. The company has a quick ratio of 5.64, a current ratio of 6.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.91.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The life sciences company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.51. Illumina had a net margin of 19.36% and a return on equity of 18.12%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.62 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Illumina, Inc. will post 6.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Illumina news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 300 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $478.95, for a total value of $143,685.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Aimee L. Hoyt sold 500 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $475.00, for a total transaction of $237,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,881 shares of company stock worth $1,873,334. 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ILMN shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Illumina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $504.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Illumina from $515.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating on shares of Illumina in a report on Sunday, August 22nd. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Illumina from $510.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, SVB Leerink cut Illumina from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $425.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $392.06.

Illumina Company Profile

Illumina, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through Core Illumina segment, which serves customers in the research, clinical and applied markets, and enable the adoption of a variety of genomic solutions.

