State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 3,059 Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System decreased its position in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) by 0.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 579,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,059 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned 0.14% of The PNC Financial Services Group worth $110,513,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 37.8% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 612,588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $107,454,000 after buying an additional 167,905 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 12.4% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 46,076 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,082,000 after acquiring an additional 5,098 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 55.5% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 6,217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,091,000 after acquiring an additional 2,220 shares in the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.2% during the first quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 2,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lakeview Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the 1st quarter valued at $405,000. Institutional investors own 75.00% of the company’s stock.

Get The PNC Financial Services Group alerts:

Shares of PNC stock opened at $191.66 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.58 and a twelve month high of $203.88. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $188.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $185.67. The stock has a market cap of $81.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.54, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.39.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The financial services provider reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.77 by ($0.34). The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 32.72% and a return on equity of 12.53%. The firm had revenue of $4.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $8.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 5th. Investors of record on Friday, July 16th were given a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. This is a positive change from The PNC Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 15th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.62%.

In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, EVP Michael J. Hannon sold 4,200 shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.16, for a total value of $773,472.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 47,625 shares in the company, valued at $8,770,620. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders have sold 4,700 shares of company stock valued at $868,686. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on PNC. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $230.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Odeon Capital Group lowered The PNC Financial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Wolfe Research raised The PNC Financial Services Group from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $194.00 to $252.00 in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $190.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The PNC Financial Services Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $184.20.

About The PNC Financial Services Group

PNC Financial Services Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, Asset Management Group, and BlackRock. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, investment management, and cash management products and services to consumer and small business customers.

Featured Story: High-Yield Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.