State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 3,748 Shares of Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lessened its holdings in shares of Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) by 0.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 991,458 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 3,748 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned 0.12% of Twitter worth $68,222,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Twitter by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,334,242 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $846,152,000 after purchasing an additional 459,500 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Twitter by 59.3% during the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 12,416,085 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $854,351,000 after acquiring an additional 4,622,845 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Twitter by 94.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 10,095,715 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $694,686,000 after acquiring an additional 4,897,317 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Twitter by 170.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,268,794 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $499,148,000 after acquiring an additional 4,582,087 shares during the period. Finally, Elliott Investment Management L.P. lifted its stake in Twitter by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. Elliott Investment Management L.P. now owns 7,000,000 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $445,410,000 after acquiring an additional 1,750,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Twitter alerts:

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Twitter in a research note on Monday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Twitter from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Twitter from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Twitter from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $74.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Twitter from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.29.

In related news, insider Vijaya Gadde sold 2,388 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.13, for a total value of $167,470.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, insider Michael Montano sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.80, for a total value of $291,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 81,888 shares of company stock valued at $5,512,808 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TWTR opened at $61.56 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 4.31 and a quick ratio of 4.31. Twitter, Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.22 and a 1 year high of $80.75. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.30. The firm has a market cap of $49.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 130.98 and a beta of 0.77.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The social networking company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. Twitter had a return on equity of 4.80% and a net margin of 8.64%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 74.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.39) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Twitter, Inc. will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Twitter Company Profile

Twitter, Inc is a global platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. It provides a network that connects users to people, information, ideas, opinions and news. The company’s services include live commentary, live connections and live conversations. Its application provides social networking services and micro-blogging services through mobile devices and the Internet.

Read More: How dollar cost averaging works



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TWTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR).

Receive News & Ratings for Twitter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twitter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.