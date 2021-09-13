State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 37,822 Shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System decreased its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 683,621 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 37,822 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned 0.12% of Intercontinental Exchange worth $81,146,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ICE. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co increased its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. RE Advisers Corp bought a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors own 88.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $122.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $136.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Intercontinental Exchange currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $128.50.

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, COO Mark Wassersug sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.22, for a total transaction of $240,440.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CAO James W. Namkung sold 1,887 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $226,440.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 5,645 shares of company stock worth $673,410 over the last three months. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE ICE opened at $118.84 on Monday. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 1 year low of $92.41 and a 1 year high of $122.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market cap of $66.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.77 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $118.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $116.14.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.16. The firm had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 32.25% and a return on equity of 13.16%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 4.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 15th. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.27%.

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc engages in the management of online marketplace. It operates through the following segments: Exchanges; Fixed Income and Data Services; and Mortgage Technology. The company was founded by Jeffrey C. Sprecher in May 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

