State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 45,197 Shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System reduced its position in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,040,941 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45,197 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned about 0.13% of Activision Blizzard worth $99,347,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Standard Life Aberdeen plc boosted its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 80.3% during the 1st quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 2,247,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,024,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000,699 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Volatility Management LLC raised its position in Activision Blizzard by 62.2% during the first quarter. Harvest Volatility Management LLC now owns 16,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,565,000 after purchasing an additional 6,450 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in Activision Blizzard during the first quarter worth $5,008,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 143,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,682,000 after purchasing an additional 16,661 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 15,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,472,000 after purchasing an additional 1,302 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.19% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Peter J. Nolan purchased 3,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $81.93 per share, for a total transaction of $323,623.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Peter J. Nolan acquired 12,465 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $80.24 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,191.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ATVI stock opened at $79.64 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.83, a current ratio of 4.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market cap of $61.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.84, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.59. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.06. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 12-month low of $71.19 and a 12-month high of $104.53.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.15. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 17.05% and a net margin of 29.17%. Research analysts expect that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ATVI. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Truist Securities cut their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $112.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $116.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Activision Blizzard from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.91.

Activision Blizzard Company Profile

Activision Blizzard, Inc engages in the development and publication of interactive entertainment. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing, Blizzard Entertainment and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing segment develops and publishes interactive software products and entertainment content, particularly for the console platform.

