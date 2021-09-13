State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Trims Holdings in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System decreased its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 5.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 278,314 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 15,368 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned about 0.13% of Air Products and Chemicals worth $80,065,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 5.2% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 45,838 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $12,896,000 after purchasing an additional 2,263 shares during the period. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. raised its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 9.5% in the first quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,578 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 11.6% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 163,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $45,999,000 after purchasing an additional 16,931 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 12.1% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 23,263 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,545,000 after purchasing an additional 2,516 shares during the period. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 5.8% in the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 11,958 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,364,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.23% of the company’s stock.

APD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares raised Air Products and Chemicals to a “positive” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $240.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Cowen dropped their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $360.00 to $335.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $332.00 to $312.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Susquehanna raised Air Products and Chemicals from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $240.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Finally, HSBC lowered their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $275.00 to $269.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $313.24.

NYSE APD opened at $268.00 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The business’s 50 day moving average is $280.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $284.88. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $245.75 and a 12-month high of $327.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.15, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.74.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The basic materials company reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by ($0.05). Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 14.84% and a net margin of 20.15%. The business had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.01 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 9.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 8th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st will be issued a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.60%.

Air Products and Chemicals Company Profile

Air Products & Chemicals, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of atmospheric gases. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Gases-Americas, Industrial Gases-EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa), Industrial Gases-Asia, Industrial Gases-Global and Corporate and Other. The Industrial Gases-America, EMEA and Asia segment markets and produces atmospheric gases such as oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases, process gases such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas and specialty gases and equipment for the production and processing of gases such as air separation units and non-cryogenic generators.

