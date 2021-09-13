State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $92.73.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of State Street in a report on Thursday, August 19th. UBS Group raised State Street from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $83.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, July 9th. Wolfe Research raised State Street from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on State Street from $117.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on State Street from $94.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th.

In other State Street news, CEO Cyrus Taraporevala sold 4,488 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.02, for a total value of $381,569.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 104,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,893,517.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new position in shares of State Street in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in State Street during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in State Street during the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in State Street during the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in State Street during the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. 86.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of STT opened at $87.56 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $30.08 billion, a PE ratio of 13.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.53. The business has a fifty day moving average of $87.52 and a 200 day moving average of $85.00. State Street has a 52-week low of $56.63 and a 52-week high of $94.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 15th. The asset manager reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.95 billion. State Street had a return on equity of 10.67% and a net margin of 20.21%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.86 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that State Street will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. This is a boost from State Street’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. State Street’s payout ratio is presently 31.04%.

State Street Company Profile

State Street Corp. operates as a financial holding company. It conducts business primarily through State Street Bank. The company operates through following business lines: Investment Servicing and Investment Management. The Investment Servicing business offers custody, product and participant-level accounting, daily pricing and administration, master trust and master custody, record-keeping, cash management, foreign exchange, brokerage and other trading services, securities finance, deposit and short-term investment facilities, loans and lease financing, investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing, and performance, risk and compliance analytics.

