Stealth (XST) Market Capitalization Hits $3.84 Million

Stealth (CURRENCY:XST) traded down 2.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on September 13th. Stealth has a total market cap of $3.84 million and $255.00 worth of Stealth was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Stealth has traded 8.5% lower against the dollar. One Stealth coin can currently be purchased for $0.0969 or 0.00000217 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00004686 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00005577 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000942 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000690 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001563 BTC.

Aston Martin Cognizant Fan Token (AM) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00004918 BTC.

Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token (STV) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.66 or 0.00032825 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded up 16.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.98 or 0.00031313 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BlitzPick (XBP) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Stealth Coin Profile

Stealth is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Stealth’s total supply is 39,630,019 coins. The Reddit community for Stealth is /r/stealthsend and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Stealth’s official Twitter account is @StealthCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Stealth is stealth.org

According to CryptoCompare, “StealthCoin combines proof of stake and ToR anonymity. “

Buying and Selling Stealth

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stealth directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stealth should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Stealth using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

