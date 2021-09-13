Step Hero Hits Market Capitalization of $13.09 Million (HERO)

Step Hero (CURRENCY:HERO) traded 4.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 13th. During the last seven days, Step Hero has traded 22.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Step Hero coin can currently be bought for $1.52 or 0.00003363 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Step Hero has a total market cap of $13.09 million and $2.60 million worth of Step Hero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Step Hero alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002210 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $27.18 or 0.00060009 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00002794 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $68.02 or 0.00150176 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002210 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.21 or 0.00013713 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000389 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.55 or 0.00043155 BTC.

Step Hero Profile

Step Hero is a coin. Step Hero’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,594,863 coins. Step Hero’s official Twitter account is @HeroTokenIO

According to CryptoCompare, “Raise is a loan marketplace that connects individuals with investment opportunities primarily in emerging countries. Leveraging Blockchain technology, Raise is a transparent platform.Prior to the December 10th 2019 switch, Raise token was in use under the name “Hero” token.For more information regarding this switch, please visit https://raise.it/blog/the-raise-token-present-and-future”

Buying and Selling Step Hero

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Step Hero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Step Hero should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Step Hero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Step Hero Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Step Hero and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.