stETH (Lido) Price Tops $3,222.09 on Top Exchanges (STETH)

stETH (Lido) (CURRENCY:STETH) traded down 3.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on September 13th. One stETH (Lido) coin can currently be purchased for approximately $3,222.09 or 0.07181257 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, stETH (Lido) has traded down 18.3% against the US dollar. stETH (Lido) has a total market cap of $3.67 billion and $193.96 million worth of stETH (Lido) was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002229 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002372 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.60 or 0.00077122 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $54.67 or 0.00121845 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $77.90 or 0.00173620 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45,166.40 or 1.00665020 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $400.44 or 0.00892475 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002956 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $398.42 or 0.00887983 BTC.

stETH (Lido) Coin Profile

stETH (Lido) launched on December 18th, 2020. stETH (Lido)’s total supply is 1,138,927 coins. stETH (Lido)’s official Twitter account is @lidofinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Lido is a liquid staking solution for Ethereum. Lido lets users earn staking rewards without maintaining staking infrastructure, using a selection of carefully vetted validators.”

stETH (Lido) Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as stETH (Lido) directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire stETH (Lido) should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy stETH (Lido) using one of the exchanges listed above.

