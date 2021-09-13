stETH (STETH) Reaches One Day Volume of $93,146.00

stETH (CURRENCY:STETH) traded down 3.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on September 13th. In the last week, stETH has traded 27.7% higher against the US dollar. One stETH coin can now be bought for approximately $704.92 or 0.02458680 BTC on major exchanges. stETH has a market capitalization of $5.39 million and $93,146.00 worth of stETH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get stETH alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002220 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002370 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.40 or 0.00076284 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $55.10 or 0.00122206 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $78.10 or 0.00173204 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45,129.28 or 1.00082842 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,280.93 or 0.07276093 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $399.41 or 0.00885763 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002979 BTC.

stETH Coin Profile

stETH’s launch date was December 18th, 2020. stETH’s total supply is 7,653 coins. stETH’s official message board is blog.lido.fi . The official website for stETH is lido.fi . stETH’s official Twitter account is @lidofinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Lido is a liquid staking solution for Ethereum. Lido lets users earn staking rewards without maintaining staking infrastructure, using a selection of carefully vetted validators.”

stETH Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as stETH directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade stETH should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy stETH using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for stETH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for stETH and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.