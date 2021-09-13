Steve Foots Buys 2 Shares of Croda International Plc (LON:CRDA) Stock

Croda International Plc (LON:CRDA) insider Steve Foots acquired 2 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 9,230 ($120.59) per share, with a total value of £184.60 ($241.18).

Steve Foots also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Croda International alerts:

On Monday, July 12th, Steve Foots purchased 2 shares of Croda International stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 7,694 ($100.52) per share, with a total value of £153.88 ($201.05).

Shares of CRDA traded up GBX 22 ($0.29) during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching GBX 9,204 ($120.25). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,686 shares, compared to its average volume of 254,817. Croda International Plc has a 12-month low of GBX 5,843.10 ($76.34) and a 12-month high of GBX 9,358 ($122.26). The stock has a market cap of £12.84 billion and a PE ratio of 50.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.34, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 8,555.88 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 7,350.66.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 9th will be issued a GBX 43.50 ($0.57) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.53%. Croda International’s payout ratio is currently 0.50%.

CRDA has been the subject of several research reports. Liberum Capital boosted their price target on Croda International from GBX 7,400 ($96.68) to GBX 9,200 ($120.20) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. HSBC upgraded Croda International to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from GBX 6,100 ($79.70) to GBX 8,600 ($112.36) in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Barclays upgraded Croda International to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the company from GBX 6,000 ($78.39) to GBX 8,400 ($109.75) in a report on Friday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Croda International from GBX 5,700 ($74.47) to GBX 6,600 ($86.23) and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upped their target price on Croda International from GBX 7,800 ($101.91) to GBX 9,400 ($122.81) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 8,450 ($110.40).

About Croda International

Croda International Plc creates, makes, and sells specialty chemicals in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Asia, and Latin America. The company operates in four segments: Personal Care, Life Sciences, Performance Technologies, and Industrial Chemicals. It offers adhesives; crop protection additives and adjuvants, seed enhancement and animal health chemicals, chemical bio-stimulants, and specialty additives for agricultural films; and lubricant additives, coatings and polymers, vehicle cleaning chemicals, and products for automotive textiles and fibers, as well as specialty additives for plastics, and battery and catalyst industries.

Read More: How Important is Technical Analysis of Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Croda International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Croda International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.