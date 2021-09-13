Steve Foots Buys 2 Shares of Croda International Plc (LON:CRDA) Stock

Croda International Plc (LON:CRDA) insider Steve Foots acquired 2 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 9,230 ($120.59) per share, with a total value of £184.60 ($241.18).
Steve Foots also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, July 12th, Steve Foots purchased 2 shares of Croda International stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 7,694 ($100.52) per share, with a total value of £153.88 ($201.05).
Shares of CRDA traded up GBX 22 ($0.29) during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching GBX 9,204 ($120.25). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,686 shares, compared to its average volume of 254,817. Croda International Plc has a 12-month low of GBX 5,843.10 ($76.34) and a 12-month high of GBX 9,358 ($122.26). The stock has a market cap of £12.84 billion and a PE ratio of 50.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.34, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 8,555.88 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 7,350.66.
CRDA has been the subject of several research reports. Liberum Capital boosted their price target on Croda International from GBX 7,400 ($96.68) to GBX 9,200 ($120.20) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. HSBC upgraded Croda International to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from GBX 6,100 ($79.70) to GBX 8,600 ($112.36) in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Barclays upgraded Croda International to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the company from GBX 6,000 ($78.39) to GBX 8,400 ($109.75) in a report on Friday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Croda International from GBX 5,700 ($74.47) to GBX 6,600 ($86.23) and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upped their target price on Croda International from GBX 7,800 ($101.91) to GBX 9,400 ($122.81) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 8,450 ($110.40).
About Croda International
Croda International Plc creates, makes, and sells specialty chemicals in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Asia, and Latin America. The company operates in four segments: Personal Care, Life Sciences, Performance Technologies, and Industrial Chemicals. It offers adhesives; crop protection additives and adjuvants, seed enhancement and animal health chemicals, chemical bio-stimulants, and specialty additives for agricultural films; and lubricant additives, coatings and polymers, vehicle cleaning chemicals, and products for automotive textiles and fibers, as well as specialty additives for plastics, and battery and catalyst industries.
