Steven Madden Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:SHOO)

Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Stock investors purchased 4,518 call options on the company. This is an increase of 465% compared to the average daily volume of 800 call options.

Steven Madden stock traded down $0.75 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $38.80. The stock had a trading volume of 10,274 shares, compared to its average volume of 649,267. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.32. Steven Madden has a 12-month low of $18.47 and a 12-month high of $45.87. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $41.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.65.

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The textile maker reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.17. Steven Madden had a net margin of 5.05% and a return on equity of 15.30%. The firm had revenue of $397.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $369.04 million. On average, research analysts expect that Steven Madden will post 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 17th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. Steven Madden’s dividend payout ratio is 93.75%.

SHOO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Steven Madden in a research note on Friday, June 18th. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Steven Madden from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Steven Madden from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on shares of Steven Madden from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Steven Madden from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.11.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHOO. Scopus Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Steven Madden by 120.0% in the first quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,650,000 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $61,479,000 after acquiring an additional 900,000 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Steven Madden by 268.1% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,194,826 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $52,285,000 after acquiring an additional 870,218 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in Steven Madden during the 1st quarter worth about $19,809,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its holdings in Steven Madden by 1,059.8% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 553,912 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $24,239,000 after acquiring an additional 506,152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Steven Madden by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,446,465 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $463,754,000 after acquiring an additional 447,529 shares in the last quarter. 93.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Steven Madden

Steven Madden Ltd. engages in the design, marketing, and sale of fashion-forward footwear for women, men, and children. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale Footwear, Wholesale Accessories and Apparel, Retail, First Cost, and Licensing. The Wholesale Footwear segment includes branded and private label women’s, men’s, girl’s and children’s footwear.

