Stipend (SPD) Price Hits $0.0459 on Exchanges

Stipend (CURRENCY:SPD) traded up 77% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on September 13th. One Stipend coin can now be purchased for $0.0459 or 0.00000102 BTC on major exchanges. Stipend has a market capitalization of $583,266.74 and $2.00 worth of Stipend was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Stipend has traded up 21.8% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Stipend alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $45,057.21 or 1.00183102 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $35.63 or 0.00079223 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.88 or 0.00008637 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $380.00 or 0.00844910 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $196.83 or 0.00437642 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $135.46 or 0.00301184 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002237 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00004667 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001085 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.03 or 0.00071222 BTC.

About Stipend

SPD is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the C11 hashing algorithm. It launched on February 10th, 2018. Stipend’s total supply is 12,717,488 coins. Stipend’s official Twitter account is @StipendOff and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Stipend is /r/stipend and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Stipend is stipend.me

According to CryptoCompare, “Stipend is a freelancing platform that will be supported by the Stipend token (SPD), a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency based on the C11 algorithm. The platform will feature, low fees, instant payments and a reward mechanism for the users engagement. The Stipend token will be used as the medium of exchange within the platform. “

Stipend Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stipend directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stipend should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Stipend using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Stipend Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Stipend and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.