Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX) Shares Acquired by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX) by 59.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,693 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,220 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Stitch Fix were worth $1,006,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stitch Fix during the first quarter worth $50,000. Truvestments Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Stitch Fix by 24.0% during the first quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 2,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Stitch Fix during the first quarter worth $150,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of Stitch Fix by 13.7% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Stitch Fix during the second quarter worth $207,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.46% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Katrina Lake sold 33,360 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.77, for a total transaction of $1,326,727.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $306,984.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Mike C. Smith sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.92, for a total transaction of $2,436,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 87,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,321,727.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 472,977 shares of company stock valued at $26,705,083 over the last three months. 45.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ SFIX opened at $36.48 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -49.97 and a beta of 2.01. Stitch Fix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.19 and a 52-week high of $113.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $48.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.72.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on SFIX shares. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Stitch Fix from $48.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Stitch Fix from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Stitch Fix from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Stitch Fix from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, MKM Partners upped their price objective on shares of Stitch Fix from $29.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.30.

About Stitch Fix

Stitch Fix, Inc is an online personal styling service that delivers personalized fixes of apparel and accessories to men, women and kids. The company was founded by Katrina Lake and Erin Morrison Flynn in February 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

