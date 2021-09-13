STMicroelectronics (EPA:STM) PT Set at €46.50 by Credit Suisse Group

STMicroelectronics (EPA:STM) received a €46.50 ($54.71) price objective from analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Credit Suisse Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 21.60% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley set a €40.00 ($47.06) price target on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research note on Monday, August 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €34.00 ($40.00) price objective on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Barclays set a €45.00 ($52.94) target price on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research note on Friday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €37.00 ($43.53) target price on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €39.00 ($45.88) price objective on shares of STMicroelectronics and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €40.04 ($47.11).

Shares of EPA STM traded up €0.62 ($0.73) during midday trading on Monday, reaching €38.24 ($44.99). The stock had a trading volume of 1,662,329 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,270,000. The stock has a 50-day moving average of €34.95 and a 200-day moving average of €32.37. STMicroelectronics has a 12-month low of €12.40 ($14.59) and a 12-month high of €21.45 ($25.24).

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductor products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments.

