STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) Declares $0.06 Quarterly Dividend

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, September 13th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st will be given a dividend of 0.06 per share by the semiconductor producer on Tuesday, September 28th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 20th.

STMicroelectronics has decreased its dividend payment by 22.5% over the last three years.

Shares of NYSE:STM traded up $0.45 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $45.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,901,970 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,156,636. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $41.35 and a 200-day moving average of $38.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.13 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. STMicroelectronics has a 12-month low of $28.80 and a 12-month high of $45.54.

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The semiconductor producer reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.90 billion. STMicroelectronics had a net margin of 13.44% and a return on equity of 19.06%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.10 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that STMicroelectronics will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on STM shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of STMicroelectronics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Citigroup raised shares of STMicroelectronics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Societe Generale reissued a “buy” rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, upgraded shares of STMicroelectronics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, STMicroelectronics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.29.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in STMicroelectronics stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) by 29.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 716,121 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 162,778 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.08% of STMicroelectronics worth $26,053,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 3.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

STMicroelectronics Company Profile

STMicroelectronics NV designs, develops, manufactures and markets products, which offers discrete and standard commodity components, application-specific integrated circuits, full custom devices and semi-custom devices for analog, digital and mixed-signal applications. It operates through the following segments: Automotive and Discrete Group, Analog and MEMS Group, and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group.

