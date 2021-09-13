Stock Analysts’ Downgrades for September, 13th (AKCCF, ALIZY, AZO, AZUL, CHKP, CLPR, CRNCY, CRWD, DOC, GAMCF)

Stock Analysts’ downgrades for Monday, September 13th:

Aker Carbon Capture ASA (OTCMKTS:AKCCF) was downgraded by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Allianz (OTCMKTS:ALIZY) was downgraded by analysts at Berenberg Bank from a buy rating to a hold rating.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO)

was downgraded by analysts at DA Davidson from a buy rating to a neutral rating. DA Davidson currently has $1,600.00 price target on the stock.

Azul (NYSE:AZUL) was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a neutral rating to an underperform rating. The firm currently has $20.80 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $15.00.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) was downgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a neutral rating to a sell rating. They currently have $121.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $133.00.

Clipper Realty (NYSE:CLPR) was downgraded by analysts at Raymond James from an outperform rating to a market perform rating.

Cairn Energy (OTCMKTS:CRNCY) was downgraded by analysts at Berenberg Bank from a buy rating to a hold rating.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) was downgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a buy rating to a neutral rating. The firm currently has $305.00 price target on the stock.

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) was downgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating. Morgan Stanley currently has $20.00 target price on the stock.

Gamma Communications (OTCMKTS:GAMCF) was downgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from a hold rating to an underperform rating.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) was downgraded by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from an outperform rating to a neutral rating. Credit Suisse Group AG currently has $63.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $68.00.

Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes (NYSE:GOL) was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a neutral rating to an underperform rating. They currently have $8.10 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $9.10.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) was downgraded by analysts at BTIG Research from a buy rating to a neutral rating.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) was downgraded by analysts at JMP Securities from an outperform rating to a market perform rating.

Stora Enso Oyj (OTCMKTS:SEOAY) was downgraded by analysts at Danske from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Intouch Holdings Public (OTC:SHNUF) was downgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a neutral rating to a sell rating.

Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget SCA (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVCBF) was downgraded by analysts at Danske from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Tencent (OTCMKTS:TCEHY) was downgraded by analysts at Loop Capital from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:TELNY) was downgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating.

Telia Company AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLSNY) was downgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) was downgraded by analysts at Loop Capital from a buy rating to a hold rating. Loop Capital currently has $10.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $17.00.

UPM-Kymmene Oyj (OTCMKTS:UPMMY) was downgraded by analysts at Danske from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO) was downgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a buy rating to a neutral rating. The firm currently has $26.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $29.00.

Vector Group (NYSE:VGR) was downgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating. The firm currently has $13.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $15.00.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an overweight rating to a neutral rating. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has $25.00 target price on the stock.

