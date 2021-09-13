Stock Analysts’ Price Target Changes for September, 13th (ALV, BMW, DB1, DHER, DTE, EZJ, ISP, ML, MOR, RI)

Posted by on Sep 13th, 2021

Stock Analysts’ price target changes for Monday, September 13th:

Allianz (FRA:ALV) was given a €254.00 ($298.82) price target by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BMW) was given a €120.00 ($141.18) price target by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein.

Deutsche Börse (ETR:DB1) was given a €178.00 ($209.41) price target by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER) was given a €160.00 ($188.24) target price by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

Deutsche Telekom (FRA:DTE) was given a €17.90 ($21.06) price target by analysts at UBS Group AG.

easyJet (LON:EZJ) was given a GBX 720 ($9.41) target price by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

Intesa Sanpaolo (BIT:ISP) was given a €2.90 ($3.41) price target by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions (EPA:ML) was given a €160.00 ($188.24) price target by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

MorphoSys (ETR:MOR) was given a €42.00 ($49.41) target price by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

Pernod Ricard (EPA:RI) was given a €225.00 ($264.71) target price by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO) was given a GBX 7,210 ($94.20) price target by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Vivendi (EPA:VIV) was given a €41.00 ($48.24) price target by analysts at UBS Group AG.

Receive News & Ratings for Allianz SE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allianz SE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.