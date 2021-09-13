Stock Analysts’ Price Target Changes for September, 13th (ALV, BMW, DB1, DHER, DTE, EZJ, ISP, ML, MOR, RI)

Stock Analysts’ price target changes for Monday, September 13th:

Allianz (FRA:ALV) was given a €254.00 ($298.82) price target by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BMW) was given a €120.00 ($141.18) price target by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein.

Deutsche Börse (ETR:DB1)

was given a €178.00 ($209.41) price target by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER) was given a €160.00 ($188.24) target price by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

Deutsche Telekom (FRA:DTE) was given a €17.90 ($21.06) price target by analysts at UBS Group AG.

easyJet (LON:EZJ) was given a GBX 720 ($9.41) target price by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

Intesa Sanpaolo (BIT:ISP) was given a €2.90 ($3.41) price target by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions (EPA:ML) was given a €160.00 ($188.24) price target by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

MorphoSys (ETR:MOR) was given a €42.00 ($49.41) target price by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

Pernod Ricard (EPA:RI) was given a €225.00 ($264.71) target price by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO) was given a GBX 7,210 ($94.20) price target by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Vivendi (EPA:VIV) was given a €41.00 ($48.24) price target by analysts at UBS Group AG.

