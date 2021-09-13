Stock Traders Buy Large Volume of iRhythm Technologies Call Options (NASDAQ:IRTC)

iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC) saw some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Stock investors bought 6,134 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 1,032% compared to the average daily volume of 542 call options.

IRTC stock traded up $17.22 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $65.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 146,345 shares, compared to its average volume of 597,821. iRhythm Technologies has a 12 month low of $41.66 and a 12 month high of $286.19. The company has a quick ratio of 4.47, a current ratio of 4.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.30 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a 50 day moving average of $50.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $79.90.

iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.97) by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $81.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.95 million. iRhythm Technologies had a negative return on equity of 18.41% and a negative net margin of 19.41%. On average, analysts anticipate that iRhythm Technologies will post -3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on IRTC shares. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $74.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $94.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $210.00 to $236.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. downgraded shares of iRhythm Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $105.00 to $78.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of iRhythm Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $149.50.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IRTC. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in iRhythm Technologies in the first quarter worth $1,911,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in iRhythm Technologies by 128.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 13,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,235,000 after purchasing an additional 7,671 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its stake in iRhythm Technologies by 3.5% in the first quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 18,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,515,000 after purchasing an additional 621 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in iRhythm Technologies by 37.4% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 999 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in iRhythm Technologies by 87.5% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 7,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,012,000 after purchasing an additional 3,401 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.92% of the company’s stock.

iRhythm Technologies Company Profile

iRhythm Technologies, Inc engages in the development of monitoring and diagnostic solutions for detection of cardiac arrhythmias. It offers Zio XT, is a wearable patch-based biosensor, continuously records, and stores ECG data from every patient heartbeat for up to 14 consecutive days; and Zio AT, also provides ECG data but also provides physicians with actionable notifications during the wear period.

