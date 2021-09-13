Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of Adaptimmune Therapeutics Call Options (NASDAQ:ADAP)

Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ADAP) saw some unusual options trading on Monday. Traders bought 5,481 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 394% compared to the typical volume of 1,109 call options.

ADAP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays initiated coverage on Adaptimmune Therapeutics in a report on Friday, May 28th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $4.00 price target for the company. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on Adaptimmune Therapeutics from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday. Mizuho initiated coverage on Adaptimmune Therapeutics in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating and a $9.00 target price for the company. Finally, Jonestrading reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Adaptimmune Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.75.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 310.6% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 6,610 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 135.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 9,899 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 5,699 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new position in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $64,000. 71.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADAP traded down $0.39 during trading on Monday, reaching $5.86. 183,876 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,243,016. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.71. The firm has a market cap of $914.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.07 and a beta of 2.17. Adaptimmune Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $3.37 and a 12-month high of $10.93.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.60 million. Adaptimmune Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 45.65% and a negative net margin of 2,391.97%. On average, analysts expect that Adaptimmune Therapeutics will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics Plc engages in the development of novel cancer immunotherapy products. Its specific peptide enhanced affinity receptor platform enables the engineering of T-cells to target and destroy cancer, including solid tumors. The company was founded by Bent K. Jakobsen, James Julian Noble, and Helena Katrina Tayton-Martin in 2008 and is headquartered in Abingdon, the United Kingdom.

