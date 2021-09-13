Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ:SSYS) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.08 Per Share

Analysts predict that Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ:SSYS) will post earnings per share of ($0.08) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Stratasys’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.01) and the lowest is ($0.14). Stratasys posted earnings per share of ($0.05) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 60%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, November 11th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Stratasys will report full year earnings of ($0.23) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.37) to ($0.12). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.01) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.26) to $0.20. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Stratasys.
Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $147.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $136.10 million. Stratasys had a negative return on equity of 2.40% and a negative net margin of 78.54%. Stratasys’s revenue was up 25.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.13) earnings per share.
SSYS traded down $0.63 during trading on Monday, reaching $22.80. The company had a trading volume of 838,893 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,776,865. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.05. The company has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.93 and a beta of 1.18. Stratasys has a 12-month low of $11.89 and a 12-month high of $56.95.
About Stratasys
Stratasys Ltd. engages in the provision of applied additive technology solutions for industries including aerospace, automotive, healthcare, consumer products, and education. Its systems include desktop 3D printers for idea and design development, various systems for rapid prototyping and large production systems for direct digital manufacturing.
