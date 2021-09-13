Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC Boosts Stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC lifted its holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,779 shares of the energy producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,445 shares during the quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $1,083,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the first quarter worth $37,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the second quarter worth $30,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the second quarter worth $32,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the first quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky grew its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 65.2% in the second quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 570 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COP opened at $55.73 on Monday. ConocoPhillips has a 12 month low of $27.53 and a 12 month high of $63.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $56.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market cap of $74.63 billion, a PE ratio of 48.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.77.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The energy producer reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.17. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 5.64% and a net margin of 5.93%. The firm had revenue of $10.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.92) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post 4.79 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, July 26th were paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 23rd. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.09%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -177.32%.

In other news, Director Jody Freeman sold 3,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.65, for a total transaction of $198,873.10. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,251 shares in the company, valued at approximately $492,172.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director R A. Walker bought 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $55.50 per share, for a total transaction of $999,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup lifted their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on ConocoPhillips from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on ConocoPhillips from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Truist Securities boosted their price target on ConocoPhillips from $63.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on ConocoPhillips from $63.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.81.

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska; Lower 48; Canada; Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Asia Pacific; and Other International.

