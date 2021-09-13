Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC Boosts Stake in eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI)

Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC lifted its holdings in eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI) by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,789 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 5,556 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in eXp World were worth $1,659,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of eXp World by 172.2% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 106,960 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,872,000 after buying an additional 67,670 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in eXp World by 227.8% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 99,164 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,517,000 after purchasing an additional 68,909 shares during the period. BCJ Capital Management LLC raised its stake in eXp World by 125.3% during the first quarter. BCJ Capital Management LLC now owns 7,233 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 4,023 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in eXp World by 187.0% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 238,708 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,873,000 after purchasing an additional 155,529 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Research Inc. raised its stake in eXp World by 42.5% during the first quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 85,214 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,881,000 after purchasing an additional 25,397 shares during the period. 20.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get eXp World alerts:

eXp World stock opened at $45.76 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.15. The company has a market capitalization of $6.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 108.95 and a beta of 2.89. eXp World Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.38 and a 1 year high of $90.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a current ratio of 2.64.

eXp World (NASDAQ:EXPI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $999.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $728.82 million. eXp World had a net margin of 2.34% and a return on equity of 45.37%. The business’s revenue was up 182.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.06 EPS. Equities analysts expect that eXp World Holdings, Inc. will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 30th. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th were issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. eXp World’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.05%.

In other eXp World news, CEO Jason Gesing sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.95, for a total transaction of $1,518,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Jian Cheng sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $125,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $812,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 291,200 shares of company stock valued at $12,266,330 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 35.90% of the company’s stock.

EXPI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of eXp World from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of eXp World in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $53.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of eXp World from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of eXp World from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.00.

eXp World Company Profile

eXp World Holdings, Inc operates as a cloud-based real estate brokerage firm. It focuses on the development and use of cloud-based technologies in order to grow an international brokerage without the burden of physical brick and mortar offices and redundant staffing costs. The firm offers software subscriptions to customers to access its virtual reality software platform through VirBELA.

See Also: Stock Symbol

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI).

Receive News & Ratings for eXp World Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eXp World and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.