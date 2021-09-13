Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC Buys 17,912 Shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) by 47.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,047 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,912 shares during the quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $1,022,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its stake in Kinder Morgan by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 53,864 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $982,000 after acquiring an additional 4,715 shares during the last quarter. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. now owns 236,261 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $4,307,000 after buying an additional 3,156 shares during the last quarter. Security National Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 27.2% in the 2nd quarter. Security National Trust Co. now owns 8,252 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 1,765 shares during the last quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC now owns 784,268 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $14,297,000 after purchasing an additional 74,806 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 527.9% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,848,766 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $33,702,000 after purchasing an additional 1,554,323 shares during the last quarter. 59.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Kinder Morgan news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.23, for a total value of $27,345.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 42,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $769,652.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Thomas A. Martin sold 66,607 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.08, for a total value of $1,137,647.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 14.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Kinder Morgan from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. TD Securities upped their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Mizuho upped their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.93.

NYSE KMI opened at $15.97 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.77. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.45 and a 1 year high of $19.29. The company has a market capitalization of $36.20 billion, a PE ratio of 21.29, a P/E/G ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a fifty day moving average of $17.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.25.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The pipeline company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.04. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 11.91% and a return on equity of 9.34%. The company had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share. Kinder Morgan’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.76%. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is 122.73%.

About Kinder Morgan

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The firm engages in the operation of pipelines and terminals that transport natural gas, gasoline, crude oil, carbon dioxide (CO2) and other products and stores petroleum products chemicals and handles bulk materials like ethanol, coal, petroleum coke and steel.

