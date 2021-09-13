Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC Buys 21,735 Shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN)

Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC boosted its stake in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN) by 161.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 35,221 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,735 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF were worth $1,054,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FALN. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 21.8% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 12.9% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 267,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,823,000 after buying an additional 30,477 shares during the period. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $681,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,961,000. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 48.8% in the first quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 29,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $861,000 after buying an additional 9,660 shares during the period.

Shares of FALN opened at $30.30 on Monday. iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $26.92 and a 52-week high of $30.36. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $30.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.64.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd were given a dividend of $0.077 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 1st.

