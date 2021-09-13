Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC Buys 2,363 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ)

Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ) by 8.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,021 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,363 shares during the quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF worth $1,556,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Accel Wealth Management raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 63.6% during the 2nd quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF in the second quarter valued at about $45,000. Investors Research Corp raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 92.2% in the second quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 2,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 1,052 shares during the last quarter. Key Financial Inc raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 65.6% in the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 2,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,096 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tsfg LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 14.3% in the second quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 3,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPHQ opened at $50.00 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $50.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.25. Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF has a 1 year low of $36.65 and a 1 year high of $51.32.

