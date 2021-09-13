Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC Buys New Position in iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF (NASDAQ:SDG)

Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF (NASDAQ:SDG) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 12,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,200,000. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC owned about 0.21% of iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SDG. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 3,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the period. Finally, Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. now owns 5,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $584,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the period.

SDG opened at $98.57 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $98.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $97.36. iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF has a 1 year low of $76.92 and a 1 year high of $100.88.

