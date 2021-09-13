Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC Buys Shares of 22,984 iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 22,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,229,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IUSB. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 1,119.0% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 44.0% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF alerts:

IUSB opened at $53.74 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.30. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 52 week low of $52.48 and a 52 week high of $54.71.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.076 per share. This represents a $0.91 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 1st.

Featured Article: When is a capital gain realized?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.