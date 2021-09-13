Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC Has $1.04 Million Stock Position in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) by 120.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 43,237 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 23,642 shares during the quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $1,043,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 7.6% during the second quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 628,990 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $15,171,000 after buying an additional 44,182 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 125.5% in the second quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 34,085 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $822,000 after purchasing an additional 18,968 shares in the last quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 2.3% in the second quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC now owns 33,544 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $809,000 after purchasing an additional 761 shares in the last quarter. FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Enterprise Products Partners in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. raised its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 17.4% in the second quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 12,343 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 1,830 shares in the last quarter. 28.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Enterprise Products Partners alerts:

In related news, Director John R. Rutherford bought 10,000 shares of Enterprise Products Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $22.19 per share, for a total transaction of $221,900.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 37.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:EPD opened at $22.09 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $48.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $22.92 and its 200-day moving average is $23.23. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 1-year low of $14.90 and a 1-year high of $25.69.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50. The company had revenue of $9.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.79 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 18.26% and a net margin of 11.80%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.47 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.21 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th were issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.15%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. Enterprise Products Partners’s payout ratio is presently 85.31%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on EPD shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Enterprise Products Partners has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.20.

About Enterprise Products Partners

Enterprise Products Partners LP operates as holding company, which engages in the production and trade of natural gas and petrochemicals. It operates through the following segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

Read More: What are the Benefits of Index Funds?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EPD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD).

Receive News & Ratings for Enterprise Products Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enterprise Products Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.