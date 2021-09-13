Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC Has $1.50 Million Holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC)

Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC lessened its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC) by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,715 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,662 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF were worth $1,498,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. WealthShield Partners LLC raised its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 1,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 86.8% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 226 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. River Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the period. Finally, Rede Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Rede Wealth LLC now owns 3,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:FTEC opened at $124.29 on Monday. Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $86.03 and a fifty-two week high of $127.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $122.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $114.26.

