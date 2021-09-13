Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC Has $1.61 Million Stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA)

Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC raised its stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA) by 16.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,722 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,074 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $1,613,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Godsey & Gibb Associates bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the first quarter valued at $42,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 181.3% in the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the first quarter valued at about $134,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the first quarter valued at about $142,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 21.4% in the second quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF stock opened at $102.75 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $107.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $106.14. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 12-month low of $145.00 and a 12-month high of $206.56.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).

