Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC Has $1.69 Million Stock Position in ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC)

Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC decreased its stake in ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) by 41.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,334 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,954 shares during the quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in ViacomCBS were worth $1,688,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VIAC. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its position in ViacomCBS by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 292,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,201,000 after acquiring an additional 22,920 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in ViacomCBS during the 1st quarter worth about $19,197,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in ViacomCBS by 92.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 35,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,602,000 after acquiring an additional 17,045 shares during the period. Avestar Capital LLC acquired a new stake in ViacomCBS during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,093,000. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. boosted its position in ViacomCBS by 69.4% during the 1st quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 24,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,083,000 after acquiring an additional 9,834 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VIAC stock opened at $39.65 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The firm has a market cap of $25.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.66. ViacomCBS Inc. has a one year low of $26.99 and a one year high of $101.97.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.01. ViacomCBS had a return on equity of 15.64% and a net margin of 12.51%. On average, research analysts anticipate that ViacomCBS Inc. will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. ViacomCBS’s payout ratio is 22.86%.

A number of brokerages have commented on VIAC. Citigroup decreased their price objective on ViacomCBS from $56.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised ViacomCBS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target on shares of ViacomCBS in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised ViacomCBS from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, cut their price objective on ViacomCBS from $56.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ViacomCBS presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.96.

ViacomCBS, Inc operates as a mass media company, which creates and distributes content across a variety of platforms to audiences around the world. It operates its business through following segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment is composed of the CBS Television Network, CBS Television Studios, CBS Studios International, CBS Television Distribution, CBS Interactive, and CBS Films as well as the Company’s digital streaming services, CBS All Access and CBSN.

