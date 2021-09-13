Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC Has $1.71 Million Stake in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC raised its holdings in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) by 35.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,146 shares of the airline’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,430 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $1,707,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines during the first quarter worth about $30,000. First Manhattan Co. boosted its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 1,900.0% during the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 500 shares of the airline’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the period. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 407.0% during the first quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 507 shares of the airline’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 407 shares during the period. Avion Wealth boosted its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 121.4% during the second quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 507 shares of the airline’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 71.5% during the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 645 shares of the airline’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the period. 77.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:LUV opened at $47.90 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.43. Southwest Airlines Co. has a 12-month low of $35.82 and a 12-month high of $64.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market cap of $28.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.48 and a beta of 1.24.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The airline reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.12). Southwest Airlines had a negative return on equity of 33.72% and a negative net margin of 16.23%. The business had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.94 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted ($2.67) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 297.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Southwest Airlines Co. will post -1.55 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LUV. MKM Partners reduced their price objective on Southwest Airlines from $74.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Citigroup began coverage on Southwest Airlines in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on Southwest Airlines in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $51.30 price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $51.24 price objective (down previously from $75.00) on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.88.

Southwest Airlines Co engages in the management of a passenger airline. It offers ancillary services such as earlybird check-in, upgraded boarding, and transportation of pets and unaccompanied minors. The firm operates in U.S. states, District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, Mexico, Jamaica, The Bahamas, Aruba, Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

