Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC Increases Holdings in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS)

Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS) by 116.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,715 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,815 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC owned about 0.05% of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF worth $1,247,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 95.2% in the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 97,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,586,000 after purchasing an additional 47,411 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF in the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 421,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,482,000 after purchasing an additional 12,638 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 76.1% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 714,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,738,000 after purchasing an additional 308,575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. increased its stake in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 12,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $622,000 after purchasing an additional 2,024 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF stock opened at $48.39 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $48.37 and a 200 day moving average of $48.54. First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF has a fifty-two week low of $46.57 and a fifty-two week high of $49.29.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 25th were issued a $0.234 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 24th. This represents a $2.81 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.80%. This is an increase from First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.23.

