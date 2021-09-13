Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC Invests $1.29 Million in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF (NYSEARCA:BLOK)

Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC purchased a new position in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF (NYSEARCA:BLOK) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 27,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,288,000. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its holdings in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF by 49.8% in the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 686 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF by 166.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 714 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 446 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA BLOK opened at $48.76 on Monday. Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF has a twelve month low of $23.40 and a twelve month high of $62.94. The company has a 50 day moving average of $46.98 and a 200 day moving average of $49.22.

