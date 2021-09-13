Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC Invests $1.35 Million in ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:WISH)

Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC bought a new position in shares of ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:WISH) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 102,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,346,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in ContextLogic in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in ContextLogic in the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in ContextLogic in the first quarter valued at about $70,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new position in ContextLogic in the second quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in ContextLogic in the second quarter valued at about $67,000. Institutional investors own 53.75% of the company’s stock.

WISH has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America cut ContextLogic from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $6.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, August 13th. Citigroup reduced their target price on ContextLogic from $12.00 to $7.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on ContextLogic from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 13th. William Blair cut ContextLogic from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered ContextLogic from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.75.

WISH stock opened at $6.80 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.76. The company has a market cap of $4.27 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.16. ContextLogic Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.14 and a twelve month high of $32.85.

ContextLogic (NASDAQ:WISH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $656.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $724.11 million. ContextLogic had a negative net margin of 32.07% and a negative return on equity of 296.87%. On average, equities analysts forecast that ContextLogic Inc. will post -0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Pai Liu sold 2,492 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.15, for a total value of $27,785.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 29,087 shares in the company, valued at approximately $324,320.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CTO Hamid Reza Kassaei sold 42,589 shares of ContextLogic stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.92, for a total value of $294,715.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 110,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $765,711.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 488,483 shares of company stock valued at $4,549,138. Corporate insiders own 32.58% of the company’s stock.

ContextLogic Inc operates as a mobile ecommerce company in Europe, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates Wish platform that connects users to merchants. It also provides marketplace and logistics services to merchants. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

