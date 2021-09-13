Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC Makes New Investment in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC acquired a new position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 11,048 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,185,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PAYX. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Paychex by 52.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,292,873 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,106,928,000 after acquiring an additional 3,874,215 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Paychex by 1.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,462,015 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $632,226,000 after acquiring an additional 100,707 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Paychex by 11.7% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,355,541 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $252,750,000 after acquiring an additional 246,042 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Paychex by 1.6% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 2,180,209 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $213,704,000 after acquiring an additional 34,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Paychex by 9.2% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,051,207 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $201,056,000 after acquiring an additional 172,123 shares in the last quarter. 68.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on PAYX shares. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Paychex from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Paychex from $99.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Wolfe Research lifted their target price on shares of Paychex from $94.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Paychex from $105.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Paychex from $96.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $105.29.

Shares of Paychex stock opened at $110.30 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.78 billion, a PE ratio of 36.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $113.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $104.25. Paychex, Inc. has a 52-week low of $74.50 and a 52-week high of $118.22.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 24th. The business services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.05. Paychex had a net margin of 27.05% and a return on equity of 38.04%. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $980.02 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Paychex, Inc. will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 26th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd were given a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 86.84%.

Paychex announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, July 8th that permits the company to repurchase $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the business services provider to purchase up to 1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Paychex news, CFO Efrain Rivera sold 419 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.90, for a total transaction of $46,886.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Martin Mucci sold 30,121 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.90, for a total transaction of $3,370,539.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 387,000 shares in the company, valued at $43,305,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 283,467 shares of company stock worth $31,877,536. 11.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Paychex, Inc engages in the provision of human capital management solutions for payroll, human resource, insurance and retirement for small and medium sized businesses. Its solutions include payroll services, hiring services, business insurance, time and attendance, employee benefits, finance and payments, human resources services and startup services.

