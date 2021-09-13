Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC Purchases 12,677 Shares of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQJ)

Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC boosted its position in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQJ) by 50.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,998 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,677 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC owned 0.11% of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF worth $1,308,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of QQQJ. UBS Group AG bought a new position in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF in the first quarter valued at about $10,654,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF by 109.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 446,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,224,000 after buying an additional 233,012 shares during the last quarter. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF during the second quarter worth about $6,468,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF by 5,529.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 205,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,555,000 after buying an additional 202,220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HRT Financial LP bought a new position in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF during the first quarter worth about $3,894,000.

Get Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF alerts:

Shares of QQQJ opened at $34.58 on Monday. Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF has a 1 year low of $24.67 and a 1 year high of $35.38. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $34.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.18.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.026 per share. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 21st.

Read More: How does a reverse stock split work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQJ).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.