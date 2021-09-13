Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC Purchases 6,779 Shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC increased its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO) by 40.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,481 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,779 shares during the quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $1,183,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DGRO. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the second quarter worth $25,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the second quarter worth $52,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the second quarter worth $57,000. tru Independence LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the second quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $80,000.

Get iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of DGRO opened at $51.97 on Monday. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $38.22 and a 12 month high of $53.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $51.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.28.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DGRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.