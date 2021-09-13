Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC Purchases Shares of 202,495 Nano Dimension Ltd. (NASDAQ:NNDM)

Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nano Dimension Ltd. (NASDAQ:NNDM) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 202,495 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,669,000. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Nano Dimension as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NNDM. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Nano Dimension by 572.0% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,684,932 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $57,424,000 after purchasing an additional 5,690,207 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Nano Dimension by 54.5% during the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 12,967,241 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $111,389,000 after buying an additional 4,573,992 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Nano Dimension by 526.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 825,044 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,088,000 after buying an additional 693,335 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Nano Dimension by 211.1% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 936,896 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,048,000 after buying an additional 635,738 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank bought a new position in shares of Nano Dimension during the second quarter valued at about $4,534,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NNDM opened at $6.13 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $6.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.41. Nano Dimension Ltd. has a 12-month low of $1.38 and a 12-month high of $17.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.17 and a beta of 2.36.

Nano Dimension Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides additive electronics in Israel and internationally. Its flagship product is the proprietary DragonFly lights-out digital manufacturing (LDM) system, a precision system that produces professional multilayer circuit-boards, radio frequency antennas, sensors, conductive geometries, and molded connected devices for prototyping through custom additive manufacturing.

