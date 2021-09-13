Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC Takes $1.11 Million Position in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 37,867 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,105,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Devon Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Devon Energy in the first quarter worth $31,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 50.9% in the first quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,735 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 243.9% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,967 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bbva USA acquired a new position in shares of Devon Energy in the second quarter worth $43,000. 86.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on DVN. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Raymond James reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $26.10 target price (down previously from $40.00) on shares of Devon Energy in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.25.

NYSE:DVN opened at $28.07 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $27.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.95. Devon Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $7.73 and a fifty-two week high of $31.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a market cap of $19.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 155.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 3.37.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The energy company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.07. Devon Energy had a net margin of 4.21% and a return on equity of 11.95%. The business had revenue of $2.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.38 billion. Research analysts forecast that Devon Energy Co. will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 13th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 10th. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently -488.89%.

Devon Energy Company Profile

Devon Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It develops and operates Delaware Basin, Eagle Ford, Heavy Oil, Baarnett Shale, STACK, and Rockies Oil. The company was founded by J. Larry Nichols and John W. Nichols in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

