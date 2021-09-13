Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC Takes $1.63 Million Position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – May (NYSEARCA:PMAY)

Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC purchased a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – May (NYSEARCA:PMAY) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 48,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,632,000. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC owned 0.55% of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – May as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – May during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $20,542,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – May by 1,297.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 544,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,026,000 after buying an additional 505,601 shares during the period. Transform Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – May during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $8,497,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – May during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $8,295,000. Finally, Arlington Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – May during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,066,000.

NYSEARCA PMAY opened at $29.82 on Monday. Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – May has a 52 week low of $25.93 and a 52 week high of $30.33. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $29.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.22.

