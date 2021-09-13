Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC Takes $1.64 Million Position in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:FPX)

Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:FPX) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 12,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,641,000. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC owned about 0.08% of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 1,311.2% in the first quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 25,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,013,000 after purchasing an additional 23,497 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $6,597,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 19.8% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 19,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,382,000 after acquiring an additional 3,308 shares in the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new stake in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management bought a new stake in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $110,000.

Get First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF alerts:

First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF stock opened at $128.27 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $127.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $123.97. First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF has a fifty-two week low of $90.23 and a fifty-two week high of $137.06.

First Trust US IPO Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the IPOX-100 U.S. Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its assets in common stocks that comprise the Index. The Index is a modified value-weighted price index measuring the performance of the top 100 United States companies ranked quarterly by market capitalization in the IPOX Global Composite Index.

Recommended Story: Treasury Bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FPX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:FPX).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.