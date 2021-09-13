Stream Protocol Market Cap Reaches $2.66 Million (STPL)

Stream Protocol (CURRENCY:STPL) traded 24.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on September 13th. During the last week, Stream Protocol has traded down 27.9% against the US dollar. One Stream Protocol coin can now be purchased for $0.0201 or 0.00000045 BTC on popular exchanges. Stream Protocol has a total market cap of $2.66 million and approximately $89,281.00 worth of Stream Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002235 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $27.24 or 0.00060885 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00002778 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $67.97 or 0.00151943 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002236 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.06 or 0.00013554 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000391 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.18 or 0.00042887 BTC.

About Stream Protocol

Stream Protocol (CRYPTO:STPL) is a coin. Stream Protocol’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 132,212,558 coins. Stream Protocol’s official Twitter account is @streamprotocol . The official website for Stream Protocol is www.streamprotocol.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Stream Protocol is a blockchain network-powered content revenue distribution system. When a user requests for settlement after revenue is generated from content, the revenue can be distributed in a fair manner according to clear standards as content-related information and contribution information of content contributors are recorded on the Content Smart Contract (Hereinafter “CSC”) of a tamper-proof blockchain network. “

Buying and Selling Stream Protocol

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stream Protocol directly using US dollars.

