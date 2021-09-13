Streamr Price Down 24.5% Over Last Week (DATA)

Streamr (CURRENCY:DATA) traded 5.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on September 13th. During the last week, Streamr has traded 24.5% lower against the US dollar. One Streamr coin can now be purchased for about $0.12 or 0.00000265 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Streamr has a market capitalization of $91.37 million and approximately $10.71 million worth of Streamr was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.34 or 0.00060877 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002227 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002794 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $68.03 or 0.00151501 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002228 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.14 or 0.00013669 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000393 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $19.33 or 0.00043056 BTC.

Streamr Profile

Streamr (DATA) is a coin. It launched on October 6th, 2017. Streamr’s total supply is 861,800,042 coins and its circulating supply is 767,121,867 coins. Streamr’s official message board is blog.streamr.com . Streamr’s official website is www.streamr.com . Streamr’s official Twitter account is @streamrinc

According to CryptoCompare, “Streamr delivers data to applications. It is the real-time data backbone of the global supercomputer. It is a decentralized network for scalable, low-latency, untamperable data delivery and persistence, operated by the DATAcoin token. “

Streamr Coin Trading

