Strike (STRK) Trading 17.8% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Strike (CURRENCY:STRK) traded 2.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on September 13th. One Strike coin can currently be bought for about $57.56 or 0.00127361 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Strike has a total market cap of $170.91 million and approximately $9.17 million worth of Strike was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Strike has traded down 17.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002213 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002373 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.99 or 0.00079627 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.76 or 0.00123388 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $78.82 or 0.00174406 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $45,137.36 or 0.99875110 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,232.24 or 0.07151963 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $421.65 or 0.00932976 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002937 BTC.

Strike Coin Profile

Strike’s total supply is 6,540,888 coins and its circulating supply is 2,969,267 coins. Strike’s official Twitter account is @StrikeFinance

