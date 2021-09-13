Ströer SE & Co. KGaA (ETR:SAX) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Ströer SE & Co. KGaA (ETR:SAX) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €83.07 ($97.73).

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Warburg Research set a €90.00 ($105.88) price target on Ströer SE & Co. KGaA in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €99.00 ($116.47) price objective on Ströer SE & Co. KGaA in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Morgan Stanley set a €82.00 ($96.47) price objective on Ströer SE & Co. KGaA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Nord/LB set a €88.00 ($103.53) price objective on Ströer SE & Co. KGaA in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Barclays set a €74.00 ($87.06) price objective on Ströer SE & Co. KGaA in a research note on Thursday, August 26th.

Shares of ETR:SAX opened at €67.10 ($78.94) on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is €67.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €69.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 343.56. Ströer SE & Co. KGaA has a 12-month low of €59.60 ($70.12) and a 12-month high of €82.50 ($97.06). The firm has a market cap of $3.80 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.75.

StrÃ¶er SE & Co KGaA provides out-of-home media and online advertising solutions in Germany and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Out-of-Home (OOH) Media, Digital OOH & Content, and Direct Media. It offers various forms of outdoor advertising media, such as traditional posters; advertisements at bus and tram shelters, and on public transport; and digital advertising installations.

