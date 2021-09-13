Strongbridge Biopharma plc (NASDAQ:SBBP) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $9.65 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Strongbridge Biopharma plc (NASDAQ:SBBP) to report sales of $9.65 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Strongbridge Biopharma’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $9.06 million to $10.40 million. Strongbridge Biopharma posted sales of $8.07 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 19.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Strongbridge Biopharma will report full-year sales of $38.21 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $36.72 million to $39.70 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $60.61 million, with estimates ranging from $58.10 million to $64.36 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Strongbridge Biopharma.

Get Strongbridge Biopharma alerts:

Strongbridge Biopharma (NASDAQ:SBBP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.09). Strongbridge Biopharma had a negative return on equity of 66.82% and a negative net margin of 115.67%. The firm had revenue of $10.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.83 million.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SBBP. Craig Hallum lowered Strongbridge Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $9.00 to $3.25 in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Strongbridge Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, JMP Securities lowered Strongbridge Biopharma from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th.

SBBP stock opened at $2.27 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.95, a current ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $153.97 million, a PE ratio of -3.03 and a beta of 1.58. Strongbridge Biopharma has a twelve month low of $1.85 and a twelve month high of $4.26. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.61.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Strongbridge Biopharma by 105.7% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,559 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 5,427 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Strongbridge Biopharma in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Avenue 1 Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Strongbridge Biopharma in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. LMR Partners LLP bought a new stake in Strongbridge Biopharma in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC bought a new stake in Strongbridge Biopharma in the 1st quarter worth approximately $58,000. Institutional investors own 48.81% of the company’s stock.

Strongbridge Biopharma Company Profile

Strongbridge Biopharma Plc operates as a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for rare diseases. Its pipeline is comprised of Keveyis, Macrilen, Recorlev, and Veldoreotide. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Trevose, PA.

Recommended Story: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Strongbridge Biopharma (SBBP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Strongbridge Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Strongbridge Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.