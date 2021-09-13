StrongHands (SHND) Trading Down 10.1% Over Last 7 Days

StrongHands (CURRENCY:SHND) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on September 13th. One StrongHands coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. StrongHands has a total market capitalization of $397,464.62 and $23.00 worth of StrongHands was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, StrongHands has traded 10.1% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

StrongHands Profile

StrongHands (SHND) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theSHA-256 hashing algorithm. StrongHands’ total supply is 17,726,651,194 coins and its circulating supply is 17,313,456,840 coins. StrongHands’ official Twitter account is @SHNDcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for StrongHands is www.stronghands.info . The Reddit community for StrongHands is /r/stronghands and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “StrongHands is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the SHA256D algorithm. It features an high 100% APR on PoS rewards. “

StrongHands Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as StrongHands directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade StrongHands should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy StrongHands using one of the exchanges listed above.

